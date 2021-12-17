87,500 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.44. 109,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.55. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -258.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

