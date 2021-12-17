88mph (MPH) Price Hits $26.29 on Top Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, 88mph has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $10.75 million and $152,390.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $26.29 or 0.00056384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00202949 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 425,064 coins and its circulating supply is 408,936 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol.

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

