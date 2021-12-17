8PAY Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $148,594.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.59 or 0.08214034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,687.16 or 0.99659341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

