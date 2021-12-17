8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $793,770.48 and $463,403.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003617 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

