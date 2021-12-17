A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $966.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $966.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.00 million and the lowest is $958.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

