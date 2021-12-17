AAX Token (AAB) Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $388,400.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

