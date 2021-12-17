AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $131.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

