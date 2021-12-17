Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,834,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

