Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,055 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

