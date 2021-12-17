Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 37,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

NYSE AOD opened at $10.02 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

