ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce $134.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $488.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $559.53 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

ACAD stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

