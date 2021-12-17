Accenture plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,117. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

