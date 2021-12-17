AceD (ACED) Market Cap Achieves $54,406.85

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 53.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded up 77% against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $54,406.85 and approximately $1,563.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.