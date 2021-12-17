Acoin (ACOIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Acoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acoin has a market capitalization of $23,380.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Acoin Coin Trading

