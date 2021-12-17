Adam Miller Sells 39,243 Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.87), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($112,537.74).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.67), for a total value of £1,929,967.74 ($2,550,505.80).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -18.62. Deliveroo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.24).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.18) to GBX 297 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.55).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

