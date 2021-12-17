Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.68

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $16.02. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 75,954 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 3,040 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.