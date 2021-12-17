Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 4,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,099. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $568.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

