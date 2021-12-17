Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,183 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $147,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $16.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.50. 70,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

