AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.82. 68,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 43,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

