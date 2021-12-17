Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.37

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.37 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.70), with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.37.

About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

