Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 180.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AERI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of AERI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 19,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,683. The firm has a market cap of $371.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 690,649 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 156,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

