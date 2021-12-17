Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $6,121.59 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $6,121.59 and approximately $49,983.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00202323 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.