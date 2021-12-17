AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the November 15th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

