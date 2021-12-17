AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.70 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

