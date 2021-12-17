Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Up 51.4% in November

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $27,431.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,868 shares of company stock valued at $262,776. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $15.09 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.