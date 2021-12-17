Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells $569,312.40 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. 5,815,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

