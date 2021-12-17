Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report $5.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

