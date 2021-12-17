African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.82

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 542969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth $130,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

