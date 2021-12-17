Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of AGIO opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

