Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $45,866,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

