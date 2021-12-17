Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,574 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

