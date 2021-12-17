AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 358,791 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $6.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06.
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
