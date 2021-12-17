AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 358,791 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

