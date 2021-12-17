Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 890,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.62. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

