Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 890,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.62. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.33.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
