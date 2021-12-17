Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Aion has a market capitalization of $75.25 million and $23.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,796.13 or 0.99897047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00448028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00133155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,490,760 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

