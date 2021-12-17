Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 10,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $157.91. 23,930,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,450. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

