Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $19,885,907.69 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $157.08. 628,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

