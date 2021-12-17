Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will announce $54.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Airspan Networks stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

