AirSwap Market Capitalization Hits $44.54 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $44.54 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00199528 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

