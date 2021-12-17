Akash Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $161.99 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.24 or 0.08288900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.38 or 1.00540874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.