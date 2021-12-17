Akroma Price Reaches $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. Akroma has a total market cap of $313,670.11 and $270.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 135.8% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.40 or 0.08081860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.