Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $808.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 307.63 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

