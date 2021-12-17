Aleph.im Market Capitalization Achieves $80.65 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $80.65 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00203081 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,251,899 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

