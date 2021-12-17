Alexander Harrison Purchases 14,500 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Alexander Harrison bought 14,500 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £10,150 ($13,413.51).

Alexander Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiske alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,501.39).

Fiske stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 70 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.16. Fiske plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.23).

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.