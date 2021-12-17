Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.24

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.24 and traded as low as C$16.93. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.12, with a volume of 1,551 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$174.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.605344 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.