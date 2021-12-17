Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

