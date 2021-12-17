Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.37. 419,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

