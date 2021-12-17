Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading Down 5.3%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.97. 72,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,455,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $16,331,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $240,000.

About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

