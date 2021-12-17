Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock opened at $595.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $642.32 and a 200-day moving average of $652.71. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

