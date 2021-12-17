AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue $1.75 — Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.754 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.
NIE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $32.27.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.