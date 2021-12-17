Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Acquires $171,787.10 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 94,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $162,841.40.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 348,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,475. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.